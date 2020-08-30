Police: Man commits suicide after shooting girlfriend, 6-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly domestic dispute early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at a hotel on Greymont Ave in Jackson.
Police said a man, his girlfriend, and her children were on a trip for the Jackson Zoo.
It is reported that an altercation happened between the man and his girlfriend.
During the altercation, the man reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot a 6-year-old girl twice.
Police said the man then shot his girlfriend once in the shoulder. Afterward, he went into the bathroom and shot himself in the head.
Police said the man died from the self-inflicted wound. His identity has not been released.
The medical condition of the girlfriend and 6-year-old girl is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing by JPD.
