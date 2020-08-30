First Alert Forecast: More storms likely for Monday

By mid-week, we are expecting the lower rain chances with lots of sunshine during the day time. Temperatures for the upcoming week will still likely warm to the lower 90′s each day. Better rain chances come back into the forecast by Friday heading into the weekend. We could see the possibility for below average temperatures by Labor Day Week with highs in the 80′s. The Tropics aren’t letting up any this evening with 4 areas of possible development. One has a high chance in the next 5 day for formation just to the east of the east coast. Good news is it will likely move away from land and have no impacts to the US. 2 more areas are in the eastern Atlantic that have low chances as of now for development. A disturbance that we do need to keep an eye on is moving into the Caribbean and has a 80% chance for tropical formation through the next 5 days.