First Alert Forecast: More storms likely for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this evening that are producing heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. A few of these could be on the stronger sides and could produce damaging wind gusts, especially in our northern counties Most of the rain activity should wind down by sunset for the day. Tonight, temperatures will cool off to the mid 70′s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a lingering shower overnight. Tomorrow will be muggy and humid once again with temperatures in the lower 90′s. There will be another chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms during the day that could have heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A Marginal Risk (1/5) will also be in place for Monday in our northern counties for a few storms to have the possibility to have damaging wind gusts.
By mid-week, we are expecting the lower rain chances with lots of sunshine during the day time. Temperatures for the upcoming week will still likely warm to the lower 90′s each day. Better rain chances come back into the forecast by Friday heading into the weekend. We could see the possibility for below average temperatures by Labor Day Week with highs in the 80′s. The Tropics aren’t letting up any this evening with 4 areas of possible development. One has a high chance in the next 5 day for formation just to the east of the east coast. Good news is it will likely move away from land and have no impacts to the US. 2 more areas are in the eastern Atlantic that have low chances as of now for development. A disturbance that we do need to keep an eye on is moving into the Caribbean and has a 80% chance for tropical formation through the next 5 days.
