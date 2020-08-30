First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions will continue today

We will be starting off the work week tomorrow with more humid conditions with temperatures near 91 degrees. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the day on Monday. We will likely have less rain chances by mid-week before they go back op on Friday and Saturday. Below average temperatures look to be on the way heading into Labor Day Week with highs expecting to top off in the 80′s. Over in the Tropics, we are looking busy on this Sunday. One topical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation while another one has a medium chance. Another disturbance near the eastern coast has a medium chance for formation within the next 5 days.