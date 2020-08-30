First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions will continue today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are expecting another hot and muggy day today. Temperatures will likely rise to the lower 90′s with heat indices back in the triple digits by this afternoon. Today won’t be as hot as yesterday, hence why we don’t have heat advisories in effect, but you will still feel the summer heat with heat indices ranging from 100 to near 105. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening across the region. Some could have heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Not everyone will see the rain today though. Tonight, temperatures will cool back off into the middle 70′s with most of the shower activity ending around sunset.
We will be starting off the work week tomorrow with more humid conditions with temperatures near 91 degrees. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the day on Monday. We will likely have less rain chances by mid-week before they go back op on Friday and Saturday. Below average temperatures look to be on the way heading into Labor Day Week with highs expecting to top off in the 80′s. Over in the Tropics, we are looking busy on this Sunday. One topical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation while another one has a medium chance. Another disturbance near the eastern coast has a medium chance for formation within the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.