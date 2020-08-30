Driver dies, 4 passengers injured during crash in Issaqueena Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has died and several people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Issaqueena County.
The 1993 GMC was traveling northbound, when for unknown reasons left the roadway going off of the right shoulder and struck an embankment.
The driver of the pickup identified as Billy L. Gainey 65, of Vicksburg died as a result of his injuries.
The 4 passengers, 3 of whom were riding in the back of the pickup truck were transported to River Region and UMMC hospitals for their injuries.
Both occupants of the pickup were wearing seatbelts, the passengers in the bed of the pickup were all ejected.
It is believed that the driver may have experienced some type of medical issue, that may have caused the crash.
