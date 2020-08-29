VPD: Man arrested for shooting brother in neck

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) arrested a man as a suspect in the shooting of his brother on Friday.
According to the police, they arrived at the scene of Pitts Apartments just before 10:00 p.m.
Police said they found Clarence Jackson suffering from a gunshot to the neck. First responders arrived shortly after and transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
Police said they were informed by witnesses the suspect of the shooting was the victim’s brother, Anthony Jackson.
Anthony was still on the scene, and he was arrested by police.
VPD says Anthony appeared before a judge on Saturday. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
His bond was set at $25,000.
