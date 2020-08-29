One dead after car collision in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened early Saturday morning.
According to police, the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Pearl Street near Jefferson Street in Jackson.
Police say a car was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with a cargo truck.
The driver of the car died in the collision.
The victim was identified as a female, but her name has not been released.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
