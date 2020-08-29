Man shot, killed during fight at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
A man was killed at the Shell gas station on Hanging Moss Road near Nakoma Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday.
28 year old Bryant Frazier was reportedly shot and killed after a fight inside the store.
Frazier confronted another male, Titus Ward, and put a handgun to his head. They fought over the weapon and Ward was shot.
Ward then gained control of the gun and shot Frazier.
Frazier died at the scene.
Ward left the scene and later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
His condition is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
