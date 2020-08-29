First Alert Forecast: More humid conditions likely on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are feeling hot and steamy this evening if you aren’t seeing any showers. Most of the shower and storms activity happening today is mainly south of the I-20 corridor, though there is some rain in a few northern counties. Most of the showers and storms will die down when the sun sets for the evening. temperatures tonight will drop to the middle 70′s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will mostly likely be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90′s. We will be watching a cluster of showers and storms drop southward that could bring damaging wind gusts and small hail to our far norther counties during the day tomorrow. Besides that batch of storms, diurnal showers and storms will be possible across the area.
Each day during the upcoming work week will have a chance for daily showers and storms, though there will be a slightly less chance by mid week. Temperatures each day will warm to the lower 90′s. By Labor Day Weekend/Week, we could possibly see slightly below average temperatures in the forecast with highs each day in the 80′s. We won’t have any tropical impacts in the short term, though we are watching a few areas of possible development. 2 tropical waves are currently in the Atlantic. One has a low chance of formation and the other has a medium chance as of now. There is another area off the east coast that currently has a low chance for development as of now. More updates on the Tropics are to come!
