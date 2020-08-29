First Alert Forecast: More humid conditions likely on Sunday

Each day during the upcoming work week will have a chance for daily showers and storms, though there will be a slightly less chance by mid week. Temperatures each day will warm to the lower 90′s. By Labor Day Weekend/Week, we could possibly see slightly below average temperatures in the forecast with highs each day in the 80′s. We won’t have any tropical impacts in the short term, though we are watching a few areas of possible development. 2 tropical waves are currently in the Atlantic. One has a low chance of formation and the other has a medium chance as of now. There is another area off the east coast that currently has a low chance for development as of now. More updates on the Tropics are to come!