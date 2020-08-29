First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisories in effect for today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a pretty hot and steamy day in store for us. Heat advisories are in effect for our northwestern half of the area, but everyone will likely feel hot this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today are expected to climb to the low to middle 90′s by this afternoon. When the humidity is factored in it will feel more like 105 to 110 in some spots. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evenings hours to cool some areas off, but it won’t be a wash out today. Some of us may not even see the rain. Tonight, we will see temperatures cool back off to near 75 degrees.
During the early morning hours, we could see a cluster of showers and storms drop southward bringing a change for our far northern counties, but it may fizzle out before it gets here. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. During the next work week, rain chances will stay elevated on Monday and then expected to drop to around 20% to 30% each day till Friday. Temperatures will also stay pretty summery with highs in the lower 90′s. By Labor Day, we could see below average temperatures with highs in the 80′s by next week.
