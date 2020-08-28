Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers are around the area today and tonight as leftovers from what was once Hurricane Laura. Some of them will produce strong gusty winds and torrential downpours. Laura is moving across the Midwest today and this weekend and is no longer considered a tropical system. There is a lot of moisture laying over our area and that will only enhance and exacerbate the horrible humidity, and this is the reason we have a heat index in effect for our area Saturday. The feels like temperature could reach 107 degrees. This weekend will give us highs in the lower 90s with partly sunny skies and afternoon and evening showers. Morning lows will drop into the middle 70s. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and westerly at 5mph Saturday. Average high is 91 and the average low is 70. Sunrise is 6:34am and the sunset is 7:28pm.