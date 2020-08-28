‘We are not... a racist newspaper’: Rankin County News apologizes after headline draws criticism

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local newspaper has apologized after a recent headline drew criticism with some asking for a retraction.
In the latest edition of the Rankin County News, a headline reads, “Blacks protest statue in downtown Brandon.” The publisher has now offered an apology to anyone who may have found it offensive.
“Yes another word besides Blacks could have and should have been used in the heading of a story about a peaceful protest in Brandon,” said Marcus Bowers. “It was not meant in and [sic] form or fashion as a racist remark or manner.”
The protest, which occurred last Friday and featured protesters and counter-protesters, revolved around the Confederate monument in downtown Brandon. The protesters have asked for the statue to be moved to a local cemetery.
Bowers said that the paper was on a deadline and that it was a last minute story, but admitted that it should have been edited further. “But time was against us,” he wrote.
“It was a story meant to give the protesters recognition for the peaceful rally, not meant as racism in any way,” Bowers stated.
He continued, saying, “We do want it to be known that we are not now or have we ever been a racist newspaper. We are a people/community paper that reports news, sports and recognition to those for their merits.”
