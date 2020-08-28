Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.
The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Meadow Lane.
Police said a man was found shot multiple times inside of a home. They said the victim was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Gregory Stovall.
Police say information is being gathered on a potential suspect. They believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute about a car repair.
