Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.
According to police, 40-year-old Gregory Stovall was found shot multiple times inside of a home on Meadow Lane. He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say 38-year-old Demorious Jackson turned himself into custody on Saturday morning.
Jackson is charged with murder in relation to the death of Stovall.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute about a car repair.
