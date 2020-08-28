Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting in Jackson

By Justin Dixon | August 28, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 12:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.

According to police, 40-year-old Gregory Stovall was found shot multiple times inside of a home on Meadow Lane. He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police say 38-year-old Demorious Jackson turned himself into custody on Saturday morning.

Demorius Jackson, 38 (Source: Jackson Police Department)

Jackson is charged with murder in relation to the death of Stovall.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute about a car repair.

