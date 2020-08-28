Ole Miss football team protesting police brutality in front of Confederate monument

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss football team gathered in The Square in Oxford on Friday morning to protest police brutality.
The team reportedly walked out of practice to start the protest.
The group of players, joined by Head Coach Lane Kiffin, marched to the town square chanting, “no justice, no peace.” They then stopped under the Confederate monument in the square to continue the protest.
The move follows days of protests by athletes in college and the pros, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
