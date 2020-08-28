Mississippi State Fairgrounds open for temporary shelter of livestock

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi State Fairgrounds are being used as an emergency response location.
However, this space is open to those who need to house their livestock.
AG Commissioner Andy Gipson says the temporary shelter is also available to Louisiana and Texas livestock owners who have evacuated because of Hurricane Laura.
“When we have a big problem in the state, it’s all about teamwork,” Gipson said. “This is not my project, this is a project that has so many people pulling the same direction and that’s the way we get things done, for the good of all Mississippi.”
For more information, call 601-961-4000.
