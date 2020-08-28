Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

“I will miss seeing him at our home games and hearing our crowd yell, ‘Lute!’” current Arizona coach Sean Miller said in a statement “My family joins all of the current members of the Arizona Basketball program in sending our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kelly, and the entire Olson Family. I am forever grateful to be a part of the basketball program and community that he impacted so immensely. Coach O will certainly be missed, but always remembered by us.”