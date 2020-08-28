Local Salvation Army headed to Louisiana to help hurricane victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The local Salvation Army will travel to Lousiana on Friday to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army in Jackson will go to Lake Charles, La., where they will help with storm recovery efforts.
Multiple trucks with food and other supplies were packed up so they can be used to assist those in need.
Volunteers expect to feed over 10,000 people while there.
We’re told the trucks they are taking will feed over 1,000 people three meals a day.
The Salvation Army says they are prepared to help storm victims in the area for as long as they’re needed.
“We’ll continue to serve food as long as it’s needed and as residents start coming back into the city,” said Michelle Hartfield. “From there, we’ll just assess what’s needed and continue to work with people as recovery efforts evolve.”
If you’re interested in helping those affected by Hurricane Laura, click here for more information.
