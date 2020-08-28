LIST: How you can donate to help victims of Hurricane Laura

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi knows what it’s like to go through a devastating storm. We also know what it means when strangers show up with bottles of water and food, offering basic necessities and a smile.
Several efforts are underway to do just that for the thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Laura. Here are some of the ways you can give to storm victims who are now in need of a helping hand.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Beach Blvd E., Long Beach
- Collecting tarps, bleach toiletries, water bottles and jugs, diapers, formula, first aid items, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, work gloves, pet food, toilet paper, garbage bags, non-perishable food, masks, toilet paper, mops & brooms, buckets, batteries.
- Drop off in the gravel parking lot behind the church during the following days/times: Saturday, Aug. 29 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.; or Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. there will be an 18-wheeler truck trailer marked “Hurricane Relief.”
- Collecting the following items: large aluminum pans & lids, No. 10 cans of vegetables and fruit (keep the case box if possible please), heavy duty aluminum foil, 3 compartment styrofoam to-go boxes, utensil packs with forks, spoons, etc. Cleaning items such as bleach, wipes, brooms, mops, rakes, large outdoor trash bags, garden gloves, masks.
- Drop-off at the following locations:
- The Gulfport Rotary, located at 11213 Hwy. 49 (in the parking lot next to Dunkin Donuts) - Friday, Aug. 28 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- EXIT Magnolia Coast Realty, located at 12207 Hwy. 49, Suite 40 - Friday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Financial donations can also be made at the Giving BAK Foundation’s website or by dropping off cash/checks at Gulf Coast Furniture & Business Supply from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. 100% of the proceeds collected will be used to buy food and supplies.
- The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast is accepting financial donations to assist in their efforts. Two teams from South Mississippi arrived in Louisiana on Friday with Emergency Disaster Relief vehicles full of supplies to feed people in the storm zone. The team will stay for two weeks, cooking hot meals and delivering them to storm-affected neighborhoods.
- Donations can be made online by clicking here.
- The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting financial donations to support storm victims in Louisiana and Texas in their recovery efforts. 100% of the contributions will be used to assist with relief and recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Laura.
- Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation at 11975 Seaway Road, Suite B150, Gulfport, Mississippi, 39503.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Work Office, 10076 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport
- Collecting monetary donations, cleaning supplies, canned goods, and drinks. No clothing being accepted.
- Drop-off donations Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Collecting the following items: bottled water, sports/energy drinks, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, baby wipes, hygiene essentials, flashlights and batteries
- Drop-off sites located at the following:
- Jackson County Courthouse, 3104 Magnolia St, Pascagoula
- Vancleave Sheriff’s Department Sub-Station, 12002 Hwy 57, Vancleave
- St. Martin Sheriff’s Department Sub-Station, 6904 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
- Moss Point Fire Department, 4204 Bellview St. Moss Point
- Accepting the donations of money, food, and cleaning supplies, specifically the following: hot dogs, hot dog buns, hamburgers, hamburger buns, chips, jambalaya mix, smoked sausage for jambalaya, cases of bottled water, condiments, ice chest, and cleaning supplies.
- Drop off items at CASA of Harrison County, located at 47 Maples Dr., Gulfport
- Financial donations can be made online at the team’s Go Fund Me page by clicking here.
George County Law Enforcement
- The George County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Lucedale Police Department to collect and deliver relief supplies for the Lake Charles, LA, area affected by Hurricane Laura.
- The following items are being accepted: cleaning supplies (rubber gloves, masks, brooms, mops, Pine-Sol, bleach, 5-gallon buckets, heavy-duty garbage bags, etc.); baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, food); non-perishable food (canned goods with pop tops, crackers, evaporated milk, etc.); linens (blankets, towels, and washcloths); bottled water, juice boxes, hand sanitizer, pet food, gas cans and gas, chainsaws and bar oil, generators, and emergency building materials (plywood, tarps, roofing nails/screws, etc.) gas cans/ gas
- Items can be dropped off at the George County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the George County Courthouse at 355 Cox Street, or at the Lucedale Police Department at 545 Oak Street.
- Donations will be accepted until the trailer is full. Please contact GCSO at 601-947-4811 with any questions
* NOTE: Most organizations are not collecting donations of clothing at this time*
