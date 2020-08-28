Kamala Harris says a national mask mandate is ’a sacrifice we have to make’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin, Kamala Harris stated that in a Biden/Harris administration there would be a nationwide mask mandate.
When asked how she would enforce it, Harris responded, “It’s a standard. I mean, nobody’s gonna be punished. Come on, nobody likes to wear a mask! This is a universal feeling, right? So that’s not the point.”
She said that “responsible people” should wear masks as a sign that they love their neighbor. “God willing, it won’t be forever. But this is a sacrifice we have to make.”
Melvin and Harris also discussed the recent police shooting involving a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin which has lead to protests in the city. Harris said that she saw no justification in the police officer firing shots at Jacob Blake, “but I don’t have all the evidence. The man was going to his car. He didn’t appear to be armed.”
On if the officer who shot Blake should be charged, Harris stated that there should be a thorough investigation and that, based on what she’s seen, “it seems that the officer should be charged.”
“There’s a lot of folks who are saying: ’Here’s a man who wouldn’t follow police commands, law enforcement tried to use a taser, [Blake] is, apparently, reaching into a car where a knife was later found,’” Melvin said. “And, because of those reasons, we should reserve judgement... What would you say to those people who are saying that?”
Harris agreed that everyone affords due process but, “in America, we know these cases keep happening.” She said there have been too many Black men who have been the subject of “this kind of conduct and it’s gotta stop.”
