Jackson woman arrested for $17K SNAP fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Investigation Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) arrested a Jackson woman for SNAP fraud.
Investigators said they found the woman received an over-issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $17,840.00.
The woman has been identified as Alexis M. Brent.
Investigators said Brent failed to disclose information to MDHS as her qualification to receive the benefits under the federally funded assistance program.
A Hinds County Grand Jury indicted Brent on a charge of food stamp fraud. As part of her penalty, Brent was ordered to pay the full amount of restitution which is $17,840.
“I’m very proud of the work done by our investigations division to identify and investigate fraudulent activity and work closely with District Attorneys’ Offices to prosecute violators,” MDHS Inspector General Hadley Gable Eisenberger said. “These efforts not only protect taxpayer dollars, they ensure these benefits go to the individuals who need them.”
