Get ready for the Mississippi State Fair!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve been wondering whether Mississippi will have a state fair this year, the answer is yes!
You can expect the midway to be brimming with fun again in just a few weeks.
This year, all the details are spelled out in a fun guide. You will be able to pick up a fun guide at the Coliseum, or at different places in and around the Jackson metro area. They may not be distributed yet, but they will be soon.
Great White, Slaughter, and Sean Kingston are the big headliners for this year’s fair.
Also this year, visitors will be required to wear face masks. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the fair, and everyone is asked to practice social distancing.
The Mississippi State Fair will run October 7-18.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.