First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue Friday from weakening Laura

WEEKEND PLANNER: As Laura finally begins to pull away from the region, the muggy air left behind in its wake will help to spark chances for showers and storms heading into the weekend. There could be a small lull in activity Saturday with highs a little deeper into the 90s again. We’ll trend cooler again by Sunday as a disturbance moves in to kick up around round of storms amid highs in the upper 80s to near 90.