First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue Friday from weakening Laura

FRIDAY: As Laura continues to unravel in the mid-Mississippi Valley, it will still have a moisture connection the Gulf of Mexico – that could flare up over the area, bringing the possibility for flooding rains amid gusty wind and another spin-up tornado risk. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s amid a breezy southwest wind. Storms will tend to fade after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As Laura finally begins to pull away from the region, the muggy air left behind in its wake will help to spark chances for showers and storms heading into the weekend. There could be a small lull in activity Saturday with highs a little deeper into the 90s again. We’ll trend cooler again by Sunday as a disturbance moves in to kick up around round of storms amid highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Laura’s soupy airmass will remain, even into the start of next week. The soupy airmass will likely spawn more opportunities for rain and storms through Tuesday with highs near 90. Rain chances will tend to fade away into the latter portion of the week to more of a general afternoon, pop-up, variety of storms with highs around 90, lows in the 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
