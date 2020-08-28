Construction begins on $4 million dollar childcare facility in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Burnett rolled out the construction plans for Madison-Premier Preschool and Afterschool on Friday to show WLBT.
The 13,000 square foot facility is coming to Gluckstadt on 125 Gluckstadt Way.
“My daughter, Leah, who is my partner in this, we got to talking about the growth in the Gluckstadt area and that there was going to be a need for this,” said Burnett.
The 4-million-dollar project has been in the works for over two years. Burnett and his daughter said they considered many safety features in reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each of our rooms have a commercial VCT on the floor and, on Fridays, they are removed. They go out for disinfectant and another set is put down. Every single room of our facility has its own HVAC system. We do not cross-contaminate by pulling return air,” said Burnett.
Construction is still in the very early stages. In fact, Burnett doesn’t plan on having any kids in the facility until May 2021 but the curiosity for what’s to come is already there.
“We’ve had so much feedback locally. People wanting to go ahead and register their children and pay their registration fee,” said Burnett.
Madison-Premiere will open for infants and children up to 12 years of age. With a huge activity room for sports, art lessons and tutoring planned out, Burnett hopes it will be a success.
