Woman identifed in deadly shooting at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside a motel room in Jackson.
The incident happened late Wednesday night, just before 12 a.m., at a motel on I-55 North in Jackson.
Police said evidence shows the woman was shot inside a motel room after an altercation. They said she collapsed upon exiting and was later found dead outside of the room.
The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Ann Ray.
Police said they are working to gather information on a suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
