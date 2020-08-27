Woman identifed in deadly shooting at Jackson motel

Woman identifed in deadly shooting at Jackson motel
Jackson Police Department (Source: WLBT)
By Justin Dixon | August 27, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 1:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside a motel room in Jackson.

The incident happened late Wednesday night, just before 12 a.m., at a motel on I-55 North in Jackson.

Police said evidence shows the woman was shot inside a motel room after an altercation. They said she collapsed upon exiting and was later found dead outside of the room.

The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Ann Ray.

Police said they are working to gather information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.