13 WIC food centers to close across state

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Changes are underway for the WIC program as the State Health Department follows federal guidelines to use the electronic benefits system.
One Hinds County food center is shutting down but participants will have other options. The Women, Infant and Children’s Food Center on Raymond-Clinton Road in Raymond will stop distributing food Friday.
The State Department of Health is closing it along with 12 others in the state to transition to EBT cards or eWIC cards. In July, 220 participants picked up food items at the Raymond center.
Officials said the statewide closures are due to low participant usage or the discontinuation of leases at the sites.
“This will be much better access for our WIC participants,” said State Department of Health WIC Program Director Diane Hargrove. She said centers will still be accessible within a 30 mile radius of a WIC Clinic.
According to Hargrove, participants will also be able to use current vouchers at authorized grocery stores and pharmacies.
“They will have more variety of foods because we offer limited food choices at the WIC Food Centers,” said Hargrove. “We do meet the federal guidelines, but the food choices are limited. Once they go to the grocery stores they will have more variety within the food categories”.
About 76,000 are enrolled in the WIC program statewide. Those who use the Raymond site still have access to the Jackson Medical Mall and south Jackson food centers.
The pilot project for the eWIC cards begins in January. It will roll out statewide from April to June 2021.
