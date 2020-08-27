Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laura continues to weaken, now moving from Arkansas into Northern Mississippi and western Tennessee. Despite it making a large move to our north, we’ll remain close enough to it so that we will still need to keep a watchful eye on the weather tonight and Friday. The tornado risk is very low, but still there this evening, especially the farther north you get from Interstate 20. While most showers will be just that, some could quickly develop tornadoes due to the large amount of circulation in the atmosphere. This is true for tonight as well as Friday again. Temperatures were kept cooler today because of showers, wind and cloud cover. We do expect more sunshine Friday and this weekend, but each day will give us a chance for downpours, so highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday with morning lows in the lower 70s. It is still very muggy out there and that won’t change. South winds at 20mph tonight with gusts near 30mph and south winds at 15mph Friday with gusts to 20mph. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70. Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 7:29pm.