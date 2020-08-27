Three arrests made in Terry auto burglary cases

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police Chief Dejohn Hampton says three arrests have been made for auto burglary and accessory to auto burglary.
The suspects were arrested after a traffic stop on Claiborne Street Sunday. Hampton says during an investigation officers discovered items that had been stolen from multiple vehicles. The suspects were arrested and taken to the Raymond Detention Center.
25 year old Joshua Smith of Jackson is charged with five counts of auto burglary. 26 year old Tiara Stockstill also of Jackson is charged with one count of accessory to auto burglary. Michael Williams, who is 40 years old, is from Jackson. Williams is charged with five counts of auto burglary.
Chief Hampton said Thursday, Williams and Smith are still being held in jail on $25,000 dollar bonds. Stockstill has posted bond.
