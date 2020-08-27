Silver Alert issued for missing Crystal Springs man

Michael Edwards (Source: MBI)
By Jacob Gallant | August 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:43 PM

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Crystal Springs.

Michael Edwards, 55, was last seen Sunday evening on North Jackson Sttreet in Copiah County wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap.

He is six-foot-five inches tall and 180 pounds.

Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where he may be, call Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.