Pelosi says Biden shouldn’t debate Trump; Biden says he will

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - At a Thursday press conference, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that Joe Biden should not debate President Trump.
“I myself, don’t tell anybody I told you this. Especially don’t tell Joe Biden. I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said.
This because, as Pelosi put it, President Trump doesn’t have “any association with truth.”
“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him,” the Speaker declared, “nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”
She described Trump’s performances at the 2016 debates between him and Hillary Clinton as “disgraceful” and that he will act in a way “beneath the dignity of the presidency” - an act Pelosi says he does “every day.”
In an interview with MSNBC Thursday, Joe Biden responded to Pelosi’s statements, saying that as long as the debate commission continues down the “straight and narrow” he will debate Trump and will be a “fact checker” while he does it.
“I think everyone knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth,” Biden said.
This after earlier this week Trump announced that his team would call for a drug test before the debates because, “I don’t know how [Biden] could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then, all of a sudden, be okay against Bernie.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden did meet for a one-on-one debate in March of this year.
Trump claimed Biden wasn’t even “coherent” during his earlier debates but, “against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”
