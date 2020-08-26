Overnight update on Hurricane Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Laura has 150mph sustained winds and is making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. It will weaken as it moves inland, but the wind field will spread out. Our winds will pick up by daybreak and gust between 30 and 60mph throughout the day. Any storms that form will have even gustier winds and tornadoes are possible. The winds will subside Thursday night, but the tornado threat will continue again Friday. Better weather can be expected by this weekend.