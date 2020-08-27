High winds topple trees, signs in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Laura brought damage to the Natchez area on Thursday morning.
A sign on Highway 61 was blown over, landing on top of cars at a Nissan dealership, damaging several vehicles.
Several trees also fell down, blocking roads while crews cleared the way.
One home had a tree fall on top of it, but luckily no one was inside.
The storm’s outer bands have since moved out of the area as Laura continues to churn elsewhere.
