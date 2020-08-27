High winds as storm moves inland on Miss. coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Different areas in the state are feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura as it continues to move inland.
On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, high winds have been the biggest impact of the hurricane.
The winds have not been catastrophic, but it has blown sand all over Highway 90.
However, the biggest concern for the coastal area is a storm surge. Officials said some areas could see between 2-4 feet of water, while others could possibly see 6 feet of water.
Residents say they’re thankful the Mississippi coast was spared from both Hurricane Laura and Marco this week.
“We’ve been through some bad ones here, Katrina, Camille we went through some rough ones. I don’t wish no bad luck on nobody, but I’m glad they got it instead of us. I feel sorry for those people,” a coastal resident said. “I told my wife if I was single I’d be over there helping them right now, because they came over here during Katrina. The work they gave us when they came over here was fantastic. It was fantastic.”
