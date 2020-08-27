City of Clinton preps safe room and charging centers for Hurricane Laura

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Clinton officials are prepared to serve residents as the impact of Hurricane Laura is felt throughout the state.
The city says the Clinton Fire Department (CFD) will activate the Community Safe Room at Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road.
Those utilizing the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer, and keep a social distance of six feet.
CFD officials state that the safe room is available, but remind residents that the safest place during a tornado warning is an innermost room on the bottom floor of a building or home free of windows. Those residing in mobile homes are encouraged to make plans to shelter inside a more stable structure.
The city says the Safe Room provides charging stations for cell phones, oxygen machines, and other medical devices in the event of power outages.
City officials have also set up charging stations for cell phones and medical equipment at the following locations:
- Fire Station 1, 1234 Clinton-Raymond Road
- Fire Station 2, 911 Old Vicksburg Road
- Fire Station 3, 1659 West Northside Drive
- Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
- Clinton Police Department lobby, 305 Monroe Street
