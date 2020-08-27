ALERT DAY: fringe impacts of rain, wind from Laura Thursday

LAURA IMPACTS THURSDAY: We expect ‘fringe impacts’ from Hurricane Laura as it moves inland. Laura will feature a much broader circulation than Marco – so its impacts will be felt farther away from the center. Locally, highest impacts will be west of I-55 with the possibility of tropical storm force gusts Thursday amid periods of heavy rain, storms and the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. Generally, winds will run, sustained, around 15-30 mph; gusts could be between 30-50 mph; rainfall amounts will run around 1-3″ in most instances and sporadic power outages can’t be ruled out. This won’t be a constant rain, but bands of rain will rotate in, keeping the weather unsettled throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 80s.