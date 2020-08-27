Aid and relief on the way to areas impacted by Hurricane Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As what’s left of Hurricane Laura heads north, crews are headed to the impacted areas of Louisiana and Texas, and Mississippians are reaching out to lend a helping hand.
Law enforcement, relief agencies and utilitiy companies are also hitting the roadways headed east to help with recovery efforts.
Two-hundred-and-thirty-three Entergy workers are in The Woodlands, Texas, already dispatched throughout the Port Arthur area to restore power.
Once downed power lines and debris are cleared they began tackling the tough job of replacing and repairing poles and power lines.
“This isn’t their first rodeo, but it is a little different during the pandemic,” said Entergy Mississippi spokesperson Mara Hartmann. “We have one command to a truck for instance instead of two men. We have to practice social distancing, wear masks. There’s one to a hotel room if they’re lucky enough to have a hotel room.”
The Salvation Army Jackson is headed to Lake Charles Louisiana Friday. Volunteers will be manning the canteen and catering trucks. They plan to serve first responders upon arrival and then prepare meals for residents in the area.
“Food is almost always the first things. People don’t have power and they can’t cook or if they’ve been displaced because there’s damage to their homes,” said Salvation Army Jackson Director of Community Relations Michelle Hartfield. “So those canteen trucks are basically mobile feeding trucks. They can feed thousands of meals a day.”
The Madison Fire and Police are also in Louisiana with rescue boats. Mississippi Homeland Security is responding with the Mississippi Search and Rescue USAR Task Force.
Salvation army volunteers will be in Lake Charles for two weeks. Entergy crews will return from Texas when the job is completed.
