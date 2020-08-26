Why should Mississippians care about Hurricane Laura?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Why should Mississippi care about a hurricane making landfall about 200 miles away?
Chief Meteorologist Dave Roberts says that while the storm will have significant impact in Texas and Southwest Louisiana with damaging winds and storm surge, some effects will be felt in our state as well.
Top reasons to pay attention:
- Hurricane Laura has strengthened to a major Category 4 hurricane.
- The outer bands will scrape Mississippi with tornadoes easily possible Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.
- It’s already breezy in Mississippi and will turn windy Wednesday night with damaging wind gusts Thursday.
- Hurricane Laura will create a storm surge affecting up to half The Gulf of Mexico.
Bottom line: It’s a big deal & we want you safe and prepared, even though we aren’t taking a direct hit. So make sure to stay weather aware throughout this storm event with the First Alert Weather Team.
