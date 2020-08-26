Teen shot by US marshals charged with aggravated assault, gun possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a teenager who was shot Tuesday by a U.S. marshals task force is facing charges for aggravated assault and gun possession.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force spotted a car they believed was connected to a murder suspect, and after surrounding the vehicle their own, investigators the 17-year-old driver began ramming their cars.
TBI says a marshal shot at the teen’s car -- later determined to be stolen -- and the teen took off running. He was arrested across the street and taken to the hospital.
Investigators haven’t identified the teen or the murder suspect they were initially after. The teen went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
TBI says the teen was released Wednesday and taken to juvenile detention in Shelby County.
According to TBI, agents found a loaded handgun in the teen’s vehicle, which they say was reported stolen from Germantown Monday. They say the teen is the suspect in the vehicle theft.
On Wednesday afternoon, TBI announced charges against the teen, including six counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of theft and one count of vandalism.
Protesters have gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard where the shooting occurred.
