Mississippi’s tax-free Second Amendment Weekend coming up

EASTABUCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi will hold its annual Second Amendment Weekend Friday through Sunday, during which no sales tax will be collected on purchased firearms, ammunition and some hunting supplies.
The tax-free holiday also encourages participation in hunting season which starts in the fall.
Some retailers say this has become one of their busiest times of the year.
Tyler Hancock, a sales employee at Mak’s in Eastabuchie, said they are expecting a large turnout but wants to remind everyone that there’s a procedure which must be followed before purchasing any gun.
“You have to have a Mississippi ID to buy a handgun, that’s a very popular question here lately, what you need to buy a handgun,” Tyler said. “As far as buying a long gun, you can be from out of state but you still have to have a valid ID.”
“You have to do the paperwork and then we’ll run a background check, the whole nine-yards, and if everything comes back good, you’ll be able to get your gun and ammo, whatever you need and cash out,” Tyler added.
The holiday will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and last until midnight Sunday.
The Mississippi Legislature passed the tax-free Second Amendment Weekend during its regular session in 2014.
For a list of eligible items, click here.
