Madison Co. chase ends with crash in Carroll Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after leading authorities on a multi-county car chase.
Heath Hall, Public Information Officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the chase began earlier Wednesday on I-55 in Madison County.
He said that deputies were in pursuit of a stolen truck. That pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle flipped several miles away in Carroll County.
Hall said there were no injuries reported.
The suspect has been identified as Jerrico Grant.
Grant is charged with receiving stolen property, failure to yield to authorities, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and burglary.
