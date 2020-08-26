Gov. Reeves skipped mask at NC event, despite mandate

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the launch of a workforce training program for workers impacted by COVID-19, during his coronavirus press briefing, in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The ReSkill Mississippi Initiative is designed to help the economic issues brought on by the pandemic, by providing Mississippians who lost their jobs the opportunity to go through skills training at Mississippi community colleges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)