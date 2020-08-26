Free food box giveaway at Brandon restaurant

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon restaurant will host a free food box giveaway Wednesday morning.
The Taste of Detroit will distribute the boxes at 8 a.m. at 1530 West Government Street in Brandon.
The restaurant expects to hand out more than 8,000 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need.
Each week, about 25 local churches are given hundreds of food boxes through this project. The rest is then given to the community.
Manager John Owens says that with so many people struggling and out of work during this pandemic, the restaurant had to step in and help out.
“I know personally from just growing up, how hard it was for a lot of people when you lose your jobs, or I have friends and family that has lost their jobs,” Owens said. “And we’re in a position, where we have partners in the D.C. area, that help us make these connections to where we’re able to get the food and distribute it to the local community.”
Those picking up food boxes will remain in their vehicles as volunteers will hand out the boxes.
The giveaway is a first-come, first-served basis.
