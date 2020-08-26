First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Wednesday; minor impacts possible Thursday from Laura

WEDNESDAY: Expect today to be a transition day as we move away from Marco’s remnant circulation and the broad circulation around Laura, still well south in the Gulf, beginning to overtake. A mix of clouds and sun will be possible with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few gusty storms could move in across south Mississippi late in the day. We’ll watch them closely for possible rotation in those far outer bands into the early evening hours. Storm risk will fade for a few hours overnight before Laura makes landfall in Louisiana or Texas early Thursday.