First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Wednesday; minor impacts possible Thursday from Laura

WEDNESDAY: Expect today to be a transition day as we move away from Marco’s remnant circulation and the broad circulation around Laura, still well south in the Gulf, beginning to overtake. A mix of clouds and sun will be possible with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few gusty storms could move in across south Mississippi late in the day. We’ll watch them closely for possible rotation in those far outer bands into the early evening hours. Storm risk will fade for a few hours overnight before Laura makes landfall in Louisiana or Texas early Thursday.
LAURA IMPACTS THURSDAY: We expect ‘fringe impacts’ from Hurricane Laura as it moves inland. Laura will feature a much broader circulation than Marco – so its impacts will be felt farther away from the center. Locally, highest impacts will be west of I-55 with the possibility of tropical storm force gusts late Wednesday through Thursday amid periods of heavy rain, storms and the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will run around 1-3″ in most instances and sporadic power outages can’t be ruled out. Again, generally, a low impact situation but could still cause issues for some, not all.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of Laura, a soupy airmass will remain, flaring up showers and storms again for Friday that could yield of some of the same issues as Thursday’s storms. Gradually, we’ll transition back to a more typical pattern amid the soupy airmass into the weekend and next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with scattered storms on a daily basis.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
