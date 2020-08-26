Deputies: Man arrested after chase in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after he crashed during a chase in the Crystal Springs area.
Sheriff Byron Swilley said a man was driving in the Crystal Springs area and almost collided with a deputy head-on.
He said the deputy tried to pull the man over but then a chase ensued.
Sheriff Swilley said multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in chasing the man.
He said the Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Crystal Spring Police Department helped chase the suspect until he crashed at the Crystal Springs exit.
An ambulance was called to the scene to check out the suspect. Deputies said he appeared to be fine.
The suspect will face a fleeing charge.
