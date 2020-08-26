Clinton barber retires after 51 years at the same barbershop: ‘I’ve enjoyed it'

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all may hold several jobs during our careers, but one Clinton man retiring this week has had just one in the same place for over half a century.
Wayne’s barbershop on Northside Drive has been home away from home for Wayne Graham for 51 years. Wednesday was his retirement party.
Wayne Graham said, “I’ve enjoyed it. Loved the people who gave me support in the community and surrounding area.”
Friends Wayne made over the years lined up for their final cuts in the same chair he’s worked for decades. Wayne says he won’t miss waking up at the crack of dawn to cut heads.
He’ll leave that to his older brother Doyce who cuts hair one chair down from him. The barbershop will be taken over by Woody Windham who also cuts hair there.
Although the shop will have a new name in the coming weeks, it will always be Wayne’s barbershop for some.
