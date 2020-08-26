Car drives through front of Gulfport restaurant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A car drove through the front of a Gulfport restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
Gulfport police confirmed the car left a big hole in the building of Lil’ Ray’s Seafood & PoBoys on Courthouse Road.
No injuries have been reported.
Witnesses at the scene told WLOX a couple in the car hit the gas and drove into the building. They said one man was hit at a table inside but got up and walked off, claiming he wasn’t hurt.
Employees told WLOX the building shook as they were in the back cooking when they then ran out to see the car in the wall.
This is a developing report, and we will update this story with details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.