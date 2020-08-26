Adams Co. prepares for impacts from Hurricane Laura

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -Adams County could be one of the first in the state to feel the impact of Hurricane Laura’s outer bands.
Four sandbagging stations were placed around the county.
Category 4 Hurricane Laura will hit land some time early Thursday morning.
Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said its strong winds are a top concern.
“The northeastern quadrant of the hurricane is a lot of tornadic activities and those rain-wrapped tornadoes,” he said.
Fire Coordinator Darryl Smith set up a coronavirus-friendly safe room for shelter. He said it can hold about 100 people.
“We sanitized the chairs and tables and made sure that they’re distanced [according to] the guidelines; where people don’t have to worry about being too close,” Smith said.
Bradford said flash floods are unlikely to happen. People like Robert Foster are still being cautious.
“We just getting this sand to put out across, in front of the house. Our house is sitting on a little bitty slope,” said Foster; “so it’ll just might near miss us. But I wasn’t looking for it to start with.”
