Tuesday Night Forecast & Overnight Tropics Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Laura is getting stronger in the central Gulf of Mexico. Laura could become a major hurricane Wednesday and make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border Wednesday overnight. We then focus our attention on Thursday for dealing with impacts from Laura. There a few showers out there this evening and they are remnants of Marco and continue fizzling out. A few showers and very muggy weather will continue to be an issue tonight and Wednesday. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with just a few showers around. The wind will start to pick up around here Wednesday night and Thursday and tropical storm force winds may cause damage. Thursday may also bring in severe weather in the form of damaging wind and tornadoes inside the bands of rain that spin into Mississippi and out of Louisiana. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 7:31pm. Today’s high reached 83 degrees because of rain around the area. The average high is 91 and the average low is 70 this time of year.