2 teens injured in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night.
The shooting happened near 11:30 at the corner of Ellis Avenue and Lynch Street.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times while driving. A 15-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat was also shot once.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the boy is in critical condition.
Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time, but say they were in a small grey van.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
