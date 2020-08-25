2 teens injured in drive-by shooting

Jackson Police Department (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | August 25, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 9:07 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night.

The shooting happened near 11:30 at the corner of Ellis Avenue and Lynch Street.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times while driving. A 15-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat was also shot once.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the boy is in critical condition.

Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time, but say they were in a small grey van.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

