TBI investigating shooting involving US marshals task force in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting in Memphis Tuesday involving a U.S. Marshals task force.
A large police presence began forming around 2:30 p.m. at Mapco on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Alcy Road just north of the I-240/55 exchange.
According to a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest a murder suspect when the shooting occurred.
A TBI spokesperson says one person was shot but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The Memphis Fire Department confirms one person was taken to Regional One Health.
Memphis police, Shelby County deputies, ATF agents and U.S. marshals were all on the scene.
