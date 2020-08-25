Puppy shot and left to die rescued by Jackson shelter

By China Lee | August 25, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:19 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A puppy shot and left suffering for days will have a new chance at life thanks to a Jackson shelter.

Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) came to the little pup’s aid this week after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

ARF learned from the caller that one of their neighbors shot the dog and the owner left him by a pile of trash to be discarded, but he was still alive.

The dog’s bottom jaw has been broken and he has two bullet wounds in his chest.

The dog who is now called ‘Bullet’ is on pain medication and antibiotics for an infection. He will have surgery on his lower jaw when he is stabilized.

The shelter is always looking for donations to help rescue animals like Bullet. Click here to find out how you can help.

Posted by Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

